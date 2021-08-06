The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has announced it will reopen the online registration and form correction window for NEET PG 2021 on August 16. Candidates will be able to register for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2021 and make corrections to submitted forms between August 16 (3.00 PM onwards) and 20 at the official website nbe.edu.in.

The NEET PG 2021 exam will be held on September 1 in a computer-based test mode for admissions to postgraduate medical courses. Originally, the NEET PG exam was scheduled to be held on April 18, but was postponed amid the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India.

Here’s NEET PG 2021 opening of registration and edit window notice.

Internship cut-off date extended

In its notice, the Board said it decided to extend the cut-off date for completion of internship to September 30 for the purpose of eligibility for NEET-PG 2021.

“Accordingly, desirous candidates who are completing their internship during 01.07.2021 to 30.09.2021 and are fulfilling all other criteria as prescribed in the Information Bulletin of NEET-PG 2021 can apply for NEET-PG 2021 during this window,” the notice said.

In May, the government decided to allow the deployment of medical interns in Covid management duties under the supervision of their faculty, as part of the internship rotation. “The services of Final Year MBBS students can be utilized for providing services like tele-consultation and monitoring of mild Covid cases after due orientation by and under supervision of Faculty,” the government had then said.

Edit window

Moreover, the Union Government last week decided to implement the OBC and EWS reservation in the All India Quota scheme for the exam.

Accordingly, candidates who are already registered for NEET PG 2021 can change their category and EWS status during the correction window, if they desire to do so. The window will not allow change to any other information already provided in the application form.