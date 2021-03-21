Today, March 21, is the last day to make changes to the application forms submitted for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Post-Graduation (NEET PG) 2021. Registered candidates can edit their applications at the National Board of Examinations website nbe.edu.in.

The NEET PG 2021 registration process began on February 23 and concluded on March 15.

NEET PG 2021 will be held on April 18 as a Computer Based Test (CBT) for candidates seeking admission to MD/ MS/ Postgraduate Diploma programmes. The admit card will be issued on April 12. The result is expected to be declared by May 31.

Candidates can make changes to their application forms at the “Edit Window”, however, fields such as — name of the candidate, email ID, nationality, and test city are non-editable.

Here’s direct link to NEET PG 2021 application edit window.

Here’s the direct link to check the NEET PG 2021 Examination Information Bulletin.