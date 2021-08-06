The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative answer key for the Paper-II of SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination, 2019. Candidates who took the exam can check the answer key at the official website ssc.nic.in.

The SSC Delhi Police SI, CAPFs and ASI in CISF exam 2019 paper 2 was held on July 26 in a computer-based mode at different centres all over the country. In total, 5,871 candidates were qualified to appear for the Paper 2 exam following the PET/PST result.

Here’s SSC draft answer key release notice.

The Candidates’ Response Sheet(s) along with the Tentative Answer Key(s) are available at the link attached in the notice above. The candidates may click on the link and login by using their Examination Roll No. and Password.

Candidates can raise an objection, if any, against the draft answer key online till August 9, 6.00 PM. A fee of Rs 100 per question/answer challenged is to be paid online. Representations received after the deadline will not be entertained under any circumstances.

“The candidates may take a printout of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above specified time limit,” SSC said in its notice.

The Commission aims to fill a total number of 2,745 vacancies via this recruitment drive of which 132 positions are for SI (Exe)/Male and 79 for SI (Exe)/Female in Delhi Police, and 2534 for SI positions in various departments under CAPF.

SSC exam calendar for Sept/Oct released

Meanwhile, SSC has also released the dates for various recruitment examinations — CGLE 2019, Junior Engineer Exam 2020, Multi Tasking Staff Exam 2020, and Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination, 2019.

The skill test for Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) 2019 will be conducted on September 15 and 16, whereas the JE Paper-II exam 2020 will be held on September 26.

The SSC MTS 2020 Paper-I will be held from October 5 to 20, followed by Stenographer 2019 Skill Test between October 21 and 22.

Here’s the direct link to the examination schedule.