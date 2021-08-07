Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCFL) will today, August 7, close the application window for recruitment to various posts of trade apprentices. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official website rcfltd.com.

In total, 104 posts have been advertised. Apprentices shall be provided training at Trombay and Thal as per Company’s requirement.

RCFL vacancy details Trade Duration of Training Vacancies RDSDE Recruitment Executive(HR) Trainee 14 Months 10 AOCP Trainee 12 Months 60 Accounts Executive Trainee 14 Months 10 Medical Lab(Pathology) Trainee 12 Months 5 BOAT Diploma (Chemical) 12 Months 4 Diploma (Computer) 12 Months 5 Diploma (Electrical) 12 Months 5 Diploma (Mechanical) 12 Months 5 Total 104

Here’s RCFL Trade Apprentice recruitment 2021 advertisement.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 18-25 as on November 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: Refer to recruitment advertisement for complete details.

Selection procedure

A merit list will be drawn in the order of the percentage secured by the applicant in the prescribed essential educational qualification. The candidates from the merit list will be called for documents verification if found suitable then they will be appointed as Trade Apprentice Trainee.

Steps to apply for RCFL Trade Apprentice recruitment:

Visit official website rcfltd.com Click on the ‘Recruitment’ tab and then click on ‘ENGAGEMENT OF TRADE APPRENTICES – 2021’ Click on apply online, select post and fill application form Upload documents, pay fee and submit Download form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for RCFL recruitment 2021.