RCFL to conclude registrations for 104 Trade Apprentice posts today; apply at rcfltd.com
Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCFL) will today, August 7, close the application window for recruitment to various posts of trade apprentices. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official website rcfltd.com.
In total, 104 posts have been advertised. Apprentices shall be provided training at Trombay and Thal as per Company’s requirement.
RCFL vacancy details
|Trade
|Duration of Training
|Vacancies
|RDSDE
|Recruitment Executive(HR) Trainee
|14 Months
|10
|AOCP Trainee
|12 Months
|60
|Accounts Executive Trainee
|14 Months
|10
|Medical Lab(Pathology) Trainee
|12 Months
|5
|BOAT
|Diploma (Chemical)
|12 Months
|4
|Diploma (Computer)
|12 Months
|5
|Diploma (Electrical)
|12 Months
|5
|Diploma (Mechanical)
|12 Months
|5
|Total
|104
Here’s RCFL Trade Apprentice recruitment 2021 advertisement.
Eligibility criteria
Age: 18-25 as on November 1, 2021.
Educational Qualification: Refer to recruitment advertisement for complete details.
Selection procedure
A merit list will be drawn in the order of the percentage secured by the applicant in the prescribed essential educational qualification. The candidates from the merit list will be called for documents verification if found suitable then they will be appointed as Trade Apprentice Trainee.
Steps to apply for RCFL Trade Apprentice recruitment:
- Visit official website rcfltd.com
- Click on the ‘Recruitment’ tab and then click on ‘ENGAGEMENT OF TRADE APPRENTICES – 2021’
- Click on apply online, select post and fill application form
- Upload documents, pay fee and submit
- Download form and take a printout.