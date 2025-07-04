The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board ( RSSB ) has released the Librarian Grade III exam schedule. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on July 27 in two shifts: 10.00 am to 12.00 noon and 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm. Admit card release details will be notified separately.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 548 Librarian posts 2025.

Direct link to Librarian Grade III exam schedule 2025.

Meanwhile, the correction process for Patwari posts is underway at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in or rssb.rajasthan.gov.in . Candidates can make changes to their forms till July 6, 2025.The exam is likely to be conducted on August 17, 2025. The board has increased the number of vacancies to 3705 from the earlier notified posts of 2020.

Direct link to the exam schedule.

Here’s the deferment notification.