Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has announced the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) 2021 result today, August 9. Students who have appeared for the examinations can check their results from the official websites — sslc.karnataka.gov.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in.

This year, the overall pass percentage is 99.9%. Girls have out performed boys with pass percentage of 100%. The boys’ pass percentage is 99.99%.

A total of 1,28,931 students have secured A+ grade, whereas more than 2.5 lakh students score A Grade in KSEEB SSLC Exam 2021, reports Times of India.

This year, 876581 students were registered to take the test at approximately 73,066 exam centres. Of total, around 99.6% candidates appeared on the day of the examination.

The examination was conducted on July 19 for core subjects — Mathematics, Social Science, and Science and July 22 for language subject. The paper was consist of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and the students had to mark the right answers on the Optical Mark Reading (OMR) sheet.

Karnataka is one of the few states which held the regular offline examinations despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh has declared the SSLC result for more than 8 lakh students.

Taking to Twitter, Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh gave his best wishes to the students and said that the S.S.L.C result will be announced today. The press conference will start at 1.30 PM.

Steps to download Karnataka SSLC 2021 result

Visit the official website sslc.karnataka.gov.in Click on SSLC result 2021 link Key in login credentials and submit The result will appear on screen Download and take a print for future reference

In the year 2020, 71.80% of students had cleared Karnataka SSLC examinations, whereas in the years 2019, the pass percentage was 72.79%.

Earlier, the board had released the Karnataka SSLC 2021 answer key on July 23.