The National Testing Agency (NTA) will today, August 10 conclude the online registration process for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Undergraduates (NEET-UG 2021). Eligible applicants can apply for the examination on the official website neet.nta.nic.in by 5.00 PM.

Aspirants can pay the application fee by 11.50 PM, today. Earlier, the application deadline was August 6. The application correction window open from August 11 to 14 (2.00 PM).

While extending the deadline, NTA announced that NEET UG 2021 result will also be utilized for B.Sc. (Hons.)

“The Result of NEET (UG) - 2021 may be utilized by other Entities of Central and State Governments, in accordance with their respective eligibility criteria / other norms /applicable regulations/guidelines/ rules. The result data will also be utilized for B.Sc. (H) Nursing courses in accordance with their respective eligibility criteria / other norms /applicable regulations/guidelines/ rules,” reads the official notice.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for NEET UG 2021, a candidate must have completed Class 12 with at least 50 per cent marks in the qualifying exam from a recognized board of India with Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English as mandatory subjects. However, as the Central boards CBSE and CISCE various state boards have cancelled the Class 12 board exams this year, NTA is expected to make appropriate changes in the criteria.

Application Fee

The applicants from general category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1500 whereas candidates from general EWS/OBC-NCL (Central List) will have to pay Rs 1400. Rs 800 is applicable to candidates from SC/ ST/ Person with Disabilities (PwD)/ Third Gender category.

Steps to register for NEET UG 2021

Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Fill Registration Form” Click on “New Registration” Fill in the details, upload the documents and pay the application fee Submit and take a printout for future reference

The NEET UG 2021 will be conducted on September 12, 2021, from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM across the country following coronavirus protocols. The entrance exam will be held in 11 languages, including Hindi and English through Pen and Paper mode. The cities of the exam have been increased from 155 to 198 in order to ensure social distancing norms. The number of examination centres will also be increased from the 3862 centres used in 2020.

The NEET UG 2021 will be held for admission to medical courses like MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS. The official website of NEET UG 2021 is - neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates are advised to keep a track of updates for the exam on the website.