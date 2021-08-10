The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) has released the result of state Teacher Eligibility Test (HPTET) June 2021 on Monday, August 9. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website hpbose.org using their roll number or application number.

The HPTET June 2021 exam was conducted from July 9 to 12 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.00 PM to 4.30 PM. The test was held at 71 different centres in the state.

To pass HPTET, one needs to score the minimum marks of 60 per cent.

Steps to download HPTET 2021 result

Visit the official website hpbose.org On the homepage, click on “TET(JUNE-2021)” Click on “Results Of Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) TGT(Arts), TGT(Medical) , TGT(Non-Medical) , L.T, Shastri, Punjabi, Urdu, JBT JUNE-2021” Key in your roll number/ application number and submit Download the result and take print

Here’s the direct link to download the result.

TET is held to certify the eligibility of teachers to teach at schools affiliated with the Himachal Pradesh government. HPTET 2021 was conducted for the following teaching categories — (i) TGT (Arts) (ii) TGT (NM) (iii) TGT (Medical) (iv) Shastri (v) Language Teacher (vi) JBT (vii) Punjabi (viii) Urdu.