The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) will conclude the online application process today for the state Teacher Eligibility Test (HPTET) June 2021. Eligible candidates can apply for HPTET 2021 at the official website hpbose.org.

Applications can be submitted with a late fee of Rs 300 between June 14 and 18. Corrections can be made from June 19 to 21.

HPBoSE will conduct the HPTET June 2021 exam from July 4 to 18 at 71 different centres in the state. The exam is held to certify the eligibility of teachers to teach at schools affiliated with the Himachal Pradesh government.

There is no upper age limit to appear for the HPTET and the certificate will be valid for seven years after the date of issuance. The admit cards will be uploaded on the Board website four days before the commencement of the Exams.

HPTET 2021 will be conducted for the following teaching categories: (i) TGT (Arts) (ii) TGT (NM) (iii) TGT (Medical) (iv) Shastri (v) Language Teacher (vi) JBT (vii) Punjabi (viii) Urdu. In case an applicant intends to appear in TET for more than one teaching category he/she shall have to submit separate online application and fee for each category

To pass HPTET, one needs to score the minimum marks of 60 per cent.

Application fee

The application fee for General category applicants is Rs 800 while that for OBC/ST/SC/Physical handicapped is Rs 500.

Candidates are advised to read the official notification to determine the eligibility criteria for HPTET 2021.

Here’s HPTET 2021 official notification.

Steps to apply for HPTET 2021:

Visit official website hpbose.org Go to ‘TET June 2011’ section and click on registration link Fill application form, upload documents Pay fee and submit form Download form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for HPTET 2021.