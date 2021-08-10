The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the provisional answer key for Patwari, Zilladar and Irrigation Booking Clerk examination. Candidates who have appeared for the exam an check and download the answer keys — Set A, B, C, D from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The written examination was conducted on August 8, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1152 vacancies, of which 1090 are for the post of Patwari in Department of Revenue, 26 for Irrigation Booking Clerk and 32 for Zilladars in Department of Water Resources and 4 for Zilladars in PWRMDC.

Steps to download the provisional answer key

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in Click on “Provisional Answer Key for the Written Examination held on 08 August 2021 for the post of Patwari, Ziladar and Irrigation Booking Clerk (Advt. No. 01 of 2021)“ under Advertisement tab The answer key will appear on screen Download and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download provisional answer key.

The application process commenced on January 14 and concluded on February 25, 2021.