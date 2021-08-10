The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card for Junior Stenographer and Junior Stenographer (English) skill test. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The tests are scheduled to be conducted on July 16, 17 and 20 at Bhai Parmanand Institute of Business Studies, Near Vikas Marg, Shakarpur, Delhi - 110092.

The skill test for Junior Stenographer will be held on July 16 and 17 in two shifts — 10.00 AM and 2.30 PM, whereas the test for Junior Stenographer (English) will be held on July 20.

The typing test speed for the post of Junior Stenographer (English) is 40 wpm and the shorthand speed should be 100 wpm. For the post of Junior Stenographer, English and Hindi typing speed should be 40 wpm and 25 wpm, respectively. The shorthand speed should be 80 wpm.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in On the homepage, click on “DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR SKILL TEST FOR POST CODES 94/20 AND 100/20” Click on “Second Tier PET/Skill Test” and key in your login details Submit and generate your e-admit card Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

In case any candidate finds any difficulty in downloading the e-admit card, s/he may contact the Board office only through e-mail dsssb-secy@nic.in upto August 13 (1.00 PM).

The Board has directed the applicants to follow Covid-19 related safety measures, including wearing masks, social distancing, respiratory hygiene, etc.