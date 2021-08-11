The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released date sheet for class 10th and 12th compartmental examinations. The class 10th, 12th exams will commence on August 25 and conclude on September 8 and September 15, respectively.

Schools will be informed about the date of downloading of the admit card in due course of time. Students who are not satisfied with their results can also appear for the offline examinations.

This year, board exams were cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic, therefore the results were prepared on the basis of internal assessment policy. The board announced class 12th result on July 30 and class 10th result on August 3.

Class 10th date sheet DATE TIME SUBJECT CODE SUBJECT NAME August 25

(Wednesday) 10.30 AM to 12.30 PM 402 Information Technology August 27

(Friday) 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM 184 English Language and Literature August 31

(Tuesday) 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM 087 Social Science September 2

(Thursday) 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM 002 Hindi Course - A 085 Hindi Course - B September 3

(Friday) 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM 064 Home Science September 4

(Saturday) 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM 086 Science Theory September 7

(Tuesday) 10.30 AM to 12.30 PM 165 Computer Applications September 8

(Wednesday) 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM 041 Mathematics Standard 241 Mathematics Basic

Class 12th date sheet DATE TIME SUBJECT CODE SUBJECT NAME August 25

(Wednesday) 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM 301 English Core August 26

(Thursday) 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM 054 Business Studies August 27

(Friday) 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM 028 Political Science August 28

(Saturday) 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM 048 Physical Education August 31

(Tuesday) 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM 055 Accountancy September 1

(Wednesday) 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM 030 Economics September 2

(Thursday) 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM 039 Sociology September 3

(Friday) 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM 043 Chemistry September 4

(Saturday) 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM 037 Psychology September 6 (Monday) 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM 044 Biology September 7(Tuesday) 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM 002 Hindi - Elective

302 Hindi - Elective September 8(Wednesday) 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM 065 Information Pact (New)

083 Computer Science (New) September 9

(Thursday) 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM 042 Physics September 11

(Saturday) 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM 029 Geography September 13

(Monday) 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM 041 Mathematics September 14

(Tuesday) 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM 027 History September 15

(Wednesday) 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM 064 Home Science

Meanwhile, the board has also issued the notification on online submission of LOC in respect of regular candidates of Class X and XII for Compartment/Improvement Examination.

Schools can submit the LOC for regular students (Class 10th and 12th) of their school during session 2020-21.