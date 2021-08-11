CBSE 10th, 12th compartment exam 2021 date sheet released; to begin from Aug 25
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released date sheet for class 10th and 12th compartmental examinations. The class 10th, 12th exams will commence on August 25 and conclude on September 8 and September 15, respectively.
Schools will be informed about the date of downloading of the admit card in due course of time. Students who are not satisfied with their results can also appear for the offline examinations.
This year, board exams were cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic, therefore the results were prepared on the basis of internal assessment policy. The board announced class 12th result on July 30 and class 10th result on August 3.
Class 10th date sheet
|DATE
|TIME
|SUBJECT CODE
|SUBJECT NAME
| August 25
(Wednesday)
|10.30 AM to 12.30 PM
|402
|Information Technology
| August 27
(Friday)
|10.30 AM to 1.30 PM
|184
|English Language and Literature
| August 31
(Tuesday)
|10.30 AM to 1.30 PM
|087
|Social Science
| September 2
(Thursday)
|10.30 AM to 1.30 PM
|002
|Hindi Course - A
|085
|Hindi Course - B
| September 3
(Friday)
|10.30 AM to 1.30 PM
|064
|Home Science
| September 4
(Saturday)
|10.30 AM to 1.30 PM
|086
|Science Theory
| September 7
(Tuesday)
|10.30 AM to 12.30 PM
|165
|Computer Applications
| September 8
(Wednesday)
|10.30 AM to 1.30 PM
|041
|Mathematics Standard
|241
|Mathematics Basic
Class 12th date sheet
|DATE
|TIME
|SUBJECT CODE
|SUBJECT NAME
| August 25
(Wednesday)
|10.30 AM to 1.30 PM
|301
|English Core
| August 26
(Thursday)
|10.30 AM to 1.30 PM
|054
|Business Studies
| August 27
(Friday)
|10.30 AM to 1.30 PM
|028
|Political Science
| August 28
(Saturday)
|10.30 AM to 1.30 PM
|048
|Physical Education
| August 31
(Tuesday)
|10.30 AM to 1.30 PM
|055
|Accountancy
| September 1
(Wednesday)
|10.30 AM to 1.30 PM
|030
|Economics
| September 2
(Thursday)
|10.30 AM to 1.30 PM
|039
|Sociology
| September 3
(Friday)
|10.30 AM to 1.30 PM
|043
|Chemistry
| September 4
(Saturday)
|10.30 AM to 1.30 PM
|037
|Psychology
|September 6 (Monday)
|10.30 AM to 1.30 PM
|044
|Biology
|September 7(Tuesday)
|10.30 AM to 1.30 PM
|002
|Hindi - Elective
|
|302
|Hindi - Elective
|September 8(Wednesday)
|10.30 AM to 1.30 PM
|065
|Information Pact (New)
|
|083
|Computer Science (New)
| September 9
(Thursday)
|10.30 AM to 1.30 PM
|042
|Physics
| September 11
(Saturday)
|10.30 AM to 1.30 PM
|029
|Geography
| September 13
(Monday)
|10.30 AM to 1.30 PM
|041
|Mathematics
| September 14
(Tuesday)
|10.30 AM to 1.30 PM
|027
|History
| September 15
(Wednesday)
|10.30 AM to 1.30 PM
|064
|Home Science
Meanwhile, the board has also issued the notification on online submission of LOC in respect of regular candidates of Class X and XII for Compartment/Improvement Examination.
Schools can submit the LOC for regular students (Class 10th and 12th) of their school during session 2020-21.