The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2021 draft answer key on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the answer key from the official website gpat.nta.nic.in.

The GPAT 2021 exam was conducted on February 27 in two shifts – 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM.

The GPAT 2021 scores can be calculated based on the number of questions answered correctly and the number of questions marked incorrect. For each correct answer, the candidate will be awarded 4 marks while a negative 1 mark will be given for each incorrect answer.

Steps to download NTA GPAT 2021 answer key:

Visit the official website gpat.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the GPAT 2021 answer key link Key in your login credentials and submit Check and download the answer key.

Candidates will be able to raise objections, if any, against the released answer key by paying Rs 1000 per key. The last day to challenge the answer key is March 9 (upto 11.00 AM).

GPAT is an entrance exam for admission to the Masters (M.Pharma) programme. The GPAT score is accepted by all AICTE/Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) approved/affiliated Institutions.