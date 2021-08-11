The Telangana State Council of Higher Education has announced the counselling schedule for the TS EAMCET 2021 and TS ECET 2021. Candidates can check the notice at the official website tsche.ac.in.

TS EAMCET

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test or TS EAMCET 2021 was held on August 4, 5, 6, 9 and 10 for admission into various UG professional courses offered in the state of Telangana. The first phase admission counselling process will begin from August 30.

Students can fill basic information online, pay processing fee and book a slot for certificate verification between August 30 and September 9. The certificate verification for candidates who already booked a slot will be done from September 4 to 11 and web options will be made from September 4 to 13. The provisional seat allotments will be done on September 15 and students who receive such seat allotment orders must pay tuition fee and self-report online between September 15 and 20.

The final phase schedule will be declared in the due course of time. More details will be made available on the website tseamcet.nic.in on August 28.

Here’s TS EAMCET 2021 counseling schedule.

TS ECET

The Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test or TS ECET-2021 was held on August 3 in a computer-based mode for Diploma and B.Sc. (Mathematics) candidates for admission into second year B.E/B.Tech/B.Pharma courses. The first phase admissions commencing from August 24.

As per the schedule, candidates should fill basic information online, pay processing fee and book a slot for certificate verification between August 24 and 28, and certificate verification is scheduled to take place from August 26 to 29. After certificate verification, students can exercise their web options from August 26 to 31 and they will be allotted seats on September 2. On receiving seat allotment, candidates should pay tuition fee and self-report online through the website between September 2 and 7.

More details will be made available on the website tsecet.nic.in on August 23.

Here’s TS ECET 2021 counselling schedule.