The Kakatiya University, Warangal has announced that the release of e-hall ticket has been postponed for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test or TS ICET 2021. Candidates can check the notice at the official website icet.tsche.ac.in.

“Commencement of Downloading of Hall Tickets from 15-08-2021 (Sunday), 10 AM,” read a note on the website. As per the previous schedule, the admit cards were to be released today.

The TS ICET 2021 for admission to MBA and MCA courses in the state will be held on August 19 and 20. The state-level entrance exam will be conducted by the Kakatiya University on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education or TSCHE.

The exam will be held in two sessions on August 19: (FN) 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and (AN) 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM and in single session (FN) on August 20. TS ICET, a computer-based test, will be held in three sessions for two days in 14 centres across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, candidates can still register and submit the online application form for TS ICET 2021 by paying a late fee of Rs 5000 till August 16 at the official website.