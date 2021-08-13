The Kakatiya University, Warangal will release the e-hall ticket today for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test or TS ICET 2021. Registered candidates set to appear for the exam will be able to download their admit cards from the official website icet.tsche.ac.in.

The TS ICET 2021 for admission to MBA and MCA courses in the state will be held on August 19 and 20. The state-level entrance exam will be conducted by the Kakatiya University on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education or TSCHE.

The exam will be held in two sessions on August 19: (FN) 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and (AN) 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM and in single session (FN) on August 20. TS ICET, a computer-based test, will be held in three sessions for two days in 14 centres across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Steps to download TS ICET hall ticket:

Visit official website icet.tsche.ac.in Click on the download hall ticket link (when available) Enter registration/roll number, date of birth and qualifying exam hall ticket number to login The TS ICET admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Candidates are advised to read the instructions given on the admit card carefully.

Meanwhile, candidates can still register and submit the online application form for TS ICET 2021 by paying a late fee of Rs 5000 till August 16 at the official website.