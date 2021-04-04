The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has issued the official notification for the TS ICET-2021 for admission to MBA and MCA courses in the state. Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test-2021 will be held on August 19 and 20.

The online state-level entrance exam will be conducted by the Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of TSCHE. The exam will be held at 14 Regional Online Test Centers in Telangana State and Andhra Pradesh.

The online application process for TS ICET 2021 will commence on April 7 at its website icet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates can apply for TS ICET 2021 up to June 15 without a late fee and till August 11 with a late fee. The application fee is Rs 650 for the candidates of unreserved category, and Rs 450 for SC/ ST/ PwD candidates.

“The online application format, instructions, syllabus and model paper will be same as practiced in the preceding examinations of TSICET,” TSCHE said in its notice.

Here’s TS ICET 2021 schedule.

Here’s TS ICET 2021 official notification.

Eligibility criteria