The University of Calicut has issued the revised exam timetable for the postgraduate entrance exam to be conducted in August for the academic year 2021-22. Candidates can check the exam timetable at the official website admission.uoc.ac.in.

The Calicut University Entrance Examinations - 2021 for the PG entrance oriented programmes, will be conducted on August 17, 18, 25 and 26. The exams will be held in two sessions: 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM.

The centre of examinations will be mentioned in the Hall Ticket to be uploaded to the Calicut University website. The schedule of the second phase will be published later.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates.

Here’s Calicut University PG entrance exam timetable.

Calicut University PG entrance timetable Exam Date Time M.Sc Physics & M.Sc Radiation Physics, Master of Theatre Arts (MTA) August 17 10.00 AM to 12 noon Master of Social works (MSW) August 17 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM M.Sc Forensic Science August 18 10.00 AM to 12 noon M.Sc Environmental Science August 18 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM M.Sc Applied Chemistry, M.Tech Nano Science and Technology M.Sc Applied Zoology August 25 10.00 AM to 12 noon MA Malayalam Language and Literature August 25 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM MA Women’s Studies August 26 10.00 AM to 12 noon MA Comparative Literature August 26 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM

The online application process for Calicut University admission 2021 was conducted in April and May for entrance-based programmes. The schedule for UG entrance exam is expected shortly.