The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) will conclude the online registration process for the AIBE XVI exam today, August 14. Candidates willing to apply for the entrance examination can do so by visiting the AIBE portal allindiabarexamination.com.

The examination date has yet not been announced.

Earlier, the last date to submit the online applications was July 15. The AIBE XVI examination was scheduled to be held on May 30, but was postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Steps to apply for AIBE XVI 2021

Visit AIBE portal allindiabarexamination.com Click on ‘Registration (AIBE-XVI)’ Fill the registration form, upload documents Pay application fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

The AIBE is a mandatory exam for law graduates in order to practice law in India. On successful completion of the test, that is after scoring a minimum of 40% in the AIBE, candidates are awarded a Certificate of Practice (COP) by the Bar Council of India (BCI) enabling them to practice law in India.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.