The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has revised the dates for the Male Constable in Commando Wing recruitment 2021 PST/PMT and Female Constable (General Duty) exam 2020. Candidates can check the revised exam timetable at the official website hssc.gov.in.

Male Constable PST/PMT

HSSC will conduct the Haryana Police Male Constable in Commando Wing recruitment 2021 PST/PMT for 520 vacancies from August 16 to September 12. The exam will be held in 3 shifts with a reporting time of 6.00 AM, 9.00 AM and 12 noon. The exam will consist of PMT (Height & Chest) and PST (High Jumps & Chin-ups) to be held at Parade Ground Sector -5, Panchkula.

Here’s HSSC Male Constable PST/PMT revised exam schedule.

Female Constable GD exams

On the other hand, the Haryana Police Female Constable GD exam against Advt No 04/2020 will be held on September 18 and 19. The exam will be conducted for recruitment to 1,100 posts of Female Constable GD in the Haryana Police.

The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on August 28. Candidates can download their admit card from September 12 onwards from the Commission website.

Here’s HSSC Female Constable GD revised exam schedule.