The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced that it will release the admit cards for the upcoming Odisha Civil Service Prelims exam 2020 on August 19. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the OPSC website opsc.gov.in.

The Odisha Civil Service Prelims exam 2020 has been scheduled to be conducted on August 27 in two shifts — Paper I from 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM and Paper-II from 1.30 PM to 3.30 PM. The exam will be held in five zones: Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Sambalpur, according to the timetable.

Paper-I will consist 100 of objective-type questions with multiple choice answers, whereas Paper-II will consist of 80 questions.

OPSC has notified 392 vacancies for which the recruitment will be done through the Odisha Civil Services Examination, 2020. The notification can be downloaded from the OPSC website through the ‘What’s New’ section on the homepage. The registration process was conducted in January and February.

The Odisha Civil Services Examination, 2020 will consist of a preliminary exam, a Main exam and a Personality Test/Interview round.