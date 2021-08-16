The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the preliminary answer key for the 2019 Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) recruitment exams. The link for viewing of Question Paper, Responses and Answer Keys is available on the regional portals till August 23. Candidates have to login using their Registration Number and date of birth to access the answer keys.

The RRB NTPC exams were held from December 28 to July 31 in 7 phases in a computer-based test mode. “In order to enable candidates who appeared in this CBT-1 to view their question papers, responses and answer keys, a link has been provided on the websites of RRBs which will be active from 16.08.2021 @ 20:00 Hrs to 23.08.2021 @ 23:59 Hrs,” RRB said in a notice.

Candidates can raise objections to the answer key between August 18 (8.00 PM) and August 23 (11.59 PM). The detailed procedure with necessary guidelines will be available in the link provided on the official website of RRB.

The decision of RRBs on the objections raised shall be final and binding and no further correspondence shall be entertained from the candidates in the matter.

Here’s RRB NTPC answer key notice.

Fee

The prescribed fee for raising an objection is Rs 50 plus applicable Bank Service Charges per question. In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the fee paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate. The refund will be made to the account from where the candidate has made the online payment.

The links for all regional RRB are as follows:

RRB Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in

RRB Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

RRB Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in

RRB Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

RRB Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

RRB Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in

RRB Ranchi: rrbranchi.gov.in

RRB Secunderabad: rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

RRB Ahmedabad: www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

RRB Ajmer: rrbajmer.gov.in

RRB Allahabad: rrbald.gov.in

RRB Bangalore: rrbbnc.gov.in

RRB Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in

RRB Bhubaneshwar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in

RRB Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

RRB Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in

RRB Gorakhpur: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.gov.in

RRB Thiruvanthapuram: www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in