Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Deputy Director in Employees’ State Insurance Corporation. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website upsc.gov.in till September 2.

The last date for printing of completely submitted online application is September 3, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 151 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 35 years.

Educational Qualification: Degree of a recognized university with three years’ experience of Administration/Accounts/ Marketing/ Public Relation/ Insurance/ Revenue/ Tax related matters in a Government or Public Sector Undertaking or Autonomous Body. More details in the notification.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 25 only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. No “fee exemption” is available to Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates.

Steps to apply for ESIC vacancies

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Online Recruitment Application (ORA) for Various Posts” Click on Apply Now against Deputy Director Register and login to the portal Apply for the post, pay the fee and submit Take a print of the application fee

Here’s the direct link to apply.