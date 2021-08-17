The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has announced the date for conduct of the Combined Engineering Service Exam 2021.

According to the updated exam schedule at the official website tnpsc.gov.in, the TNPSC Combined Engineering Service Exam 2021 will be held on September 18. The exam will be held in both forenoon and afternoon sessions.

The TNPSC CES 2021 was earlier scheduled to be conducted on June 6, but had to be postponed due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Through this exam, TNPSC will fill a total of 537 vacancies, of which 348 are for Junior Draughting Officer in Public Works department, 183 for Junior Draughting Officer (Highways department), 5 for Junior Engineer (Fisheries department) and one for Technical Assistant (Handlooms and Textiles Department).

Selection process

TNPSC will shortlist candidates on the basis of a written exam, document verification and interview. The TNPSC CES exam 2021 will consist of Paper 1 (subject paper) and paper 2 (general studies). The exam will be held at centres in seven cities.