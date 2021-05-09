Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has decided to postpone the Civil Services Main Exam 2020, Combined Engineering Service Exam 2021, and Rashtriya Indian Military College Entrance Exam 2021. The exams have been postponed due to the rise in coronavirus cases in the state. Candidates can check the official notice on the TNPSC website tnpsc.gov.in.

The exams were scheduled for May and June 2021. The TNPSC Civil Services Main Exam was scheduled to be conducted on May 28, 29 and 30, Combined Engineering Subordinate Services Examination was scheduled to be conducted on June 6 and Rashtriya Indian Military College Entrance Exam was scheduled for June 5.

Here’s TNPSC exam postponement notice.

Candidates are advised to keep a regular check of the official website for updates. The revised dates for the postponed exams will be announced at a later date.