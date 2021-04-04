TNPSC CES 2021: Last day to apply for 537 vacancies through Combined Engineering Service Exam
Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will conclude the online application process today for the state Combined Engineering Service Examination-2021.
A one-time registration fee of Rs 150 is applicable while an exam fee for the desired post is Rs 100.
TNPSC has notified a total of 537 vacancies, of which 348 are for Junior Draughting Officer in Public Works department, 183 for Junior Draughting Officer (Highways department), 5 for Junior Engineer (Fisheries department) and one for Technical Assistant (Handlooms and Textiles Department).
Eligibility criteria
Age: The upper age limit is capped at 30 years as of July 2021.
Educational qualification:
Junior Draughting Officer/Junior Engineer: Diploma in Civil Engineering.
Technical Assistant: Diploma in Handloom Technology/Textile Manufacture.
Selection process
TNPSC will shortlist candidates on the basis of a written exam, document verification and interview. The TNPSC CES exam 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on June 6. Paper 1 (subject paper) will be held from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM, and paper 2 (general studies) from 3.00 to 5.00 PM. The exam will be held at centres in seven cities.
Here’s direct link to TNPSC Combined Engineering Service Exam-2021 notification.
Here’s direct link to apply for TNPSC CES 2021.
Steps to apply for TNPSC CES 2021:
- Visit TNPSC website tnpsc.gov.in
- Click on ‘New User’ to register and generate Registration/Login ID and password
- Return to homepage and go to ‘Apply Online’
- Login using the credentials and fill the application form
- Upload documents and pay the fee
- Submit the application form and download a copy
- Take printout of the TNPSC application form.