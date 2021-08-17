The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has provided a last chance to over 16000 candidates who appeared for the Computer Based Test (CBT) for 2019 Ministerial and Isolated Category posts to update their bank account details for exam fee refund. The link to submit correct bank account details has been made available to the candidates on the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

Candidates have to update their bank account details where they wish the refund to be deposited. The link will be active till August 31, 11.59 PM. Candidates have to log in at the portal using their roll number, date of birth and OTP received on their registered mobile number/email ID.

Here’s RRB MIC fee refund link.

RRB will send SMS and Email to these candidates who took the exam in their registered email id and mobile number to provide their correct Bank Account Details. Candidates are advised to ensure that the Bank Account Number and IFSC Code entered are correct and carefully check the Bank Account Details before submitting the same. It may be noted that modification of bank details after submission will not be possible, the RRB notice said.

Previously, RRB had provided the Update Bank Account Link in March. Out of total 46,480 appeared candidates, 31,619 candidates had submitted their Bank Account details for examination fee refund against the link provided by the RRBs. Out of these 31,619 candidates, refund of 296,83 candidates has been processed successfully. 1,936 number of candidates could not be refunded their examination fee due to incorrect Bank Account details given by them.

Hence last opportunity has been given to 16797 candidates to use this facility.

Steps to update bank account details:

Visit the official website at rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, click on, “CEN-03/2019 (Ministrial & Isolated Categories) - Link for Updation / Correction of bank account details of candidates for refund of examination fee” Enter roll number and date of birth to login Update your bank account details and download the same for future reference

Here’s direct link to update your bank account details.

RRB MIC recruitment

The RRB recruitment drive for this MIC posts is being conducted for 1,665 vacancies. The vacancies are for 24 different kinds of positions which include Stenographers, Chief Law Assistants, Staff, and Welfare Inspectors, Finger Print Examiner, Publicity Inspector, Photographer, Lab Assistant, Chemist, Metallurgist among others.