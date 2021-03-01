The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the initiation of the refund of examination fee to candidates who appeared for the Computer Based Test (CBT) for Ministerial and Isolated Category posts. The link to submit correct bank accounts will be made available to the candidates from March 2 to 17, 2021, till 5.00 PM.

SMS and Email will also be sent to these candidates to provide their correct Bank Account Details.

Candidates are requested to ensure that the Bank Account Number and IFSC Code entered are correct and advised to carefully check the Bank Account Details before submitting the same. It may be noted that modification of bank details after submission will not be possible, read the notification.

RRB NTPC Phase 4 exam:

The Board has also announced the rescheduling of the RRB NTPC Phase 4 exam for affected candidates from Kerala who were allotted centres in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

“Keeping in view of the new travel measures stipulated by the Karnataka and Tamil Nadu State Governments, it is decided to consider and reschedule the exams of the affected Kerala candidates whose exams are scheduled in Karnataka from 16.02.2021 and in Tamil Nadu from 24.02.2021 and who have represented in the Help Desk,” read the notification.

The affected candidates willing to reschedule the examinations are required to register and submit their requests through HELP DESK LINK available in the official websites of RRBs on or before March 5.

RRB MIC recruitment:

The RRB recruitment drive for this segment is being conducted for 1,665 vacancies. The vacancies are for 24 different kinds of positions which include Stenographers, Chief Law Assistants, Staff, and Welfare Inspectors, Finger Print Examiner, Publicity Inspector, Photographer, Lab Assistant, Chemist, Metallurgist among others.

For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.