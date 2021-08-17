The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is likely to release the admit card today for the upcoming Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2021. Candidates will be able to download their admit card from the official website upsssc.gov.in.

The UPSSSC PET 2021 will be held in an offline mode on August 24 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM. Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be held on August 20.

As per media reports, more than 20 lakh candidates will appear for the examination to be conducted in 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. The UPSSSC PET 2021 registration process was conducted in May and June this year.

About UPSSSC PET exam

UPSSSC PET 2021 will be conducted for a duration of 2 hours in a pen and paper mode. The question paper will consist of 100 multiple choice questions (MCQ) of 1 mark each. For every wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks each.

Questions will be asked from the topics related to General Awareness, Current Affairs, General Hindi, Elementary Mathematics, Reasoning and others.