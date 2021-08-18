The Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test-2021 (TS ECET-2021) result has been announced today, August 18. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download the result from the official website ecet.tsche.ac.in.

The examination was conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad on behalf of the TSCHE. The entrance exam was held at 18 regional centres (14 in Telangana and 4 in Andhra Pradesh) in a computer-based mode on August 3, 2021 from 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM.

The qualifying percentage marks for obtaining a rank in TS ECET [FDH and B.Sc. (Mathematics)] 2021 is 25% of the aggregate marks in the four subjects — Three subjects for B.Sc. (Mathematics) i.e., 50 marks out of a total of 200, reads the notification.

Steps to download TS ECET 2021 result

Visit the official website ecet.tsche.ac.in On the homepage, click on “Download Rank Card” under Application tab Key in your ECET hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth Submit and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download TS ECET 2021 result.

Earlier this month, TSCHE had released TS ECET 2021 answer keys and objections were invited till August 8 (4.00 PM).

Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test-2021 was conducted for Diploma and B.Sc. (Mathematics) candidates for admission into second year B.E/B.Tech/B.Pharma courses.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.