The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the admit card for the Veterinary Inspector recruitment exam 2021. Registered candidates set to appear for the exam can download their admit card official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB Veterinary Inspector Exam 2021 will be held on August 21 (Saturday) from 11.00 AM to 12.40 PM. The OMR-based written exam will be conducted in MCQ format. A total of 1392 candidates will appear for the exam.

The PSSSB recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 866 posts of Veterinary Inspector. The selection process includes a competitive written test for the initial selection of candidates.

To download admit card, candidates will have to login using their roll number. The list of roll numbers has been uploaded on the portal and can be accessed through the direct link here.

Steps to download PSSSB Vet Inspector exam admit card:

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in Click on the download admit card link under ‘Current News’ Click on the link for Veterinary Inspector Enter date of birth and roll number and hit download button The PSSSB exam admit card will appear on screen Download admit card and take printout.

Here’s direct link to download PSSSB admit card.

Candidates are advised to read the exam instructions provided on the admit card carefully.