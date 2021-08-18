The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card for the SBI Clerk preliminary examination 2021 for Shillong, Agartala, Aurangabad and Nashik centres. Registered candidates set to appear in the exam can download the admit card from the SBI’s career portal sbi.co.in/web/careers.

The SBI clerk exam for recruitment to the post of Junior Associate (JA) for the four centres had to be postponed. The exam in other parts of India was held in July. The admit card will be available for download till August 29.

The date, time and venue of the exam will be mentioned in the admit card. Candidates are advised to read the instructions there carefully.

Here’s direct link to download SBI Clerk exam 2021 admit card.

Steps to download SBI Clerk prelims 2021 admit card:

Visit SBI’s career portal sbi.co.in/web/careers Go to ‘Join SBI’ – ‘Current Openings’ Click on ‘Download Preliminary Exam Call letter’ under Junior Associates section Enter Registration No / Roll No and date of birth to login The admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

The application process for SBI Clerk recruitment 2021 was held in April and May this year. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up more than 5000 vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre in 18 different circles around the country.