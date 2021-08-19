The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will close the online registration window today for recruitment to the posts of Civil Defence Instructor/ Senior Store Inspector on its official website ossc.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can register for the post till August 19.

However, registered candidates can submit their completely filled online applications till August 27.

The OSSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 12 vacancies. The applicants must go through the advertisement before applying and ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria in all respect.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicant must have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 32 years as on January 1, 2020.

Educational Qualification: The applicants must possess a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university with basic knowledge of computer skills.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay the examination fee of Rs 200 except for candidates from the SC/ ST category.

Steps to apply for OSSC recruitment:

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Locate the post and register through the ‘New User’ tab Read the instructions carefully, and proceed to register On completion of registration, login at the OPSC portal and fill the form Upload documents and pay the application fee Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply.

Selection Process

OSSC will shortlist candidates on the basis of various examinations and test including Preliminary examinations followed by Physical Measurement and Physical Test. Those who will qualify in the Physical Measurement and Physical Test shall have to appear for the Main Written Examination.

Candidates qualifying in the Main Written Examination shall be called for the Viva-Voce cum Psychological Test.