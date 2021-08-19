The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the admit card for the upcoming Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) Main exam 2020. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the OPSC official website opsc.gov.in.

OPSC will conduct the AEE Civil Main exam 2020 on August 24 in a computer-based mode. The exam will be held for 2,742 candidates who cleared the preliminary exam held in November last year.

Steps to download OPSC AEE Civil admit card:

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in Click on the admit card download link for AEE Civil Enter registered username/mobile number/ email and password/OTP to login The OPSC admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download OPSC AEE Civil Main admit card.

OPSC aims to fill up 210 vacancies of Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) under the state Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department through this recruitment.

The Main written test will consist of two papers — General Studies and Specialised paper for Civil Engineering — of 300 marks and a duration of two and a half hours each. Candidates who clear the exam will then appear for the Viva Voice test.