The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to various posts of Physical Training Instructor. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on Commission’s official website jkpsc.nic.in from August 23 onwards.

The last date to fill up the application form is September 22. The application correction window will open from September 25 to 27.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up 53 vacancies

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The upper age limit for candidates belonging to Open Merit (OM) is 40 years and for reserved category is 43 years as on January 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation

Educational Qualification: A Master’s Degree in Physical Education or Master’s Degree in Sports Science with at least 55% marks (50% excluding any grace marks, in case of ST/SC/Differently abled) (Physically and Visually differently abled) Categories/ Ph.D degree holders, who have obtained their Master’s Degree prior to 19th September 1991 or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed with a consistently good academic record.

Here’s the direct link to official notice.

Application Fee

The candidates from general category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.