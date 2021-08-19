HSSC Haryana Police Commando admit card 2021 released; check PMT/ PST schedule here
Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the admit card and schedule for the Haryana Police Male Constable in Commando Wing recruitment 2021 PST.
The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the admit card and schedule for the Haryana Police Male Constable in Commando Wing recruitment 2021 PST/PMT. Candidates can download their admit cards at the official website hssc.gov.in.
As per the schedule, HSSC will conduct the Commando PMT/ PST against Advt No 2/2021, Cat. No. 01 from August 21 to 26. The venue of the exam is Parade Ground, Sector-5, Panchkula (Entry from Gate No. 2).
The exam will be held in 3 shifts with a reporting time of 6.00 AM, 9.00 AM and 12 noon. The exam will consist of PMT (Height & Chest) and PST (High Jumps & Chin-ups).
The roll number-wise list of candidates with the date and shift of the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) & Physical Screening Test (PST) is available on the HSSC website.
The admit cards can be downloaded from the following URL: http://adv22021.hryssc.in/StaticPages/HomePage.aspx
Here’s Haryana Police Commando PMT/PST schedule.
Steps to download HSSC Commando admit card 2021:
- Visit the above mentioned URL
- Login using ID and password
- Click on the HSSC admit card link
- Download and take a printout.