Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the list of eligible and ineligible candidates for the upcoming Assistant Engineer 2020 exam. Candidates can check the lists at the official website apsc.nic.in.

The APSC AE 2020 screening test will be held on August 28. The exam will be held for vacancies advertised under all four categories: Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Chemical under Public Health Engineering Department, Assam.

The screening test (OMR based) will be conducted for a total of 6,220 candidates for the duration of 4 hours, of which 2 hours duration is for General Studies (10.00 AM to 12 noon) and 2 hours for Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Chemical) from 1.30 PM to 3.30 PM.

The applicants will be able to download their intimation letter from August 22 onwards.

The APSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 87 Assistant Engineer vacancies, of which 62 vacancies are for the post of Civil Engineer, 20 for Mechanical and 2 for Electrical and 3 for Chemical. The application process was conducted in August 2020.

Here’s APSC AE 2020 screening test schedule.