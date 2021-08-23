The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card of the upcoming Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Entrance Test, IIMC-2021. Candidates set to appear in the test can download their admit cards from the official website iimc.nta.ac.in.

The IIMC entrance test 2021 will be held on August 29 for admission to the Post-Graduate Diploma Courses. The exam will be held in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for a duration of 120 minutes.

Steps to download IIMC admit card:

Visit official website iimc.nta.ac.in Click on the admit card button Login using application number and password/date of birth The IIMC admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download IIMC entrance admit card 2021.