Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has notified the extension of application deadline for recruitment to the post of Assistant Public Prosecutors (APP) along with changes in eligibility criteria. Interested candidates will now be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website tslprb.in till September 4.

Earlier, the application deadline was August 29.

The Government of Telangana vide GO Ms No. 80 of Home (Courts.A1) Department dated 23rd August 2021 have raised the upper age limit prescribed for direct recruitment to the Post of Assistant Public Prosecutors (Category-7) in TS Prosecutions Service to 44 (Forty-Four) years which earlier was 34 years, reads the official notice.

Here’s the direct link to the notification.

TSLPRB is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 151 vacancies of Assistant Public Prosecutors (Category – 7) in the Telangana State Prosecution Service.

Educational Qualification

Candidates must possess a bachelor’s degree in any subject along with a bachelor’s degree in Law (LLB / BL). Candidates who have passed a five-year course in Law after their Intermediate are also eligible.

Application Fee

Candidates with the local candidature of Telangana State belonging to SC and ST Categories have to pay a fee of Rs 750 towards the application. All other candidates have to pay Rs 1,500 towards the same.

Steps to apply for Asst Public Prosecutor posts

Visit the official website tslprb.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Register and generate OTP Key in OTP, security pin and submit Login and proceed with application Pay the application fee, upload required documents and submit Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for the vacancies.

Selection Procedure

TSLPRB will conduct a written exam containing 2 papers of 100 marks each. The final selection in each category will be strictly on the relative merit of the candidates, obtained by them based on their aggregate score in the written examination in Papers I and II and reservation policy.