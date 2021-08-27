First Year Junior College (FYJC) merit list 2021 has been released for various regions including — Mumbai (MMR), Pune (PMC, PCMC), Nagpur (NMC), Nashik (NMC), and Amravati (AMC). Candidates can check and download the merit list from the official website 11thadmission.org.in.

This year, the board examinations were cancelled amid ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, considering which the examination board wanted to conduct the common entrance test (CET) for Class 11th admission.

However, the Bombay High Court ordered the to cancel the entrance test. Therefore, now the Class 11th admissions will be based on Class 10th result.

More than 3.75 lakh candidates had applied for FYJC admission in the first round, of which 3,06,111 applications have been accepted. The last date of Class 11th admission is August 30 (6.00 PM).

Steps to check the cut-off

Visit the official website 11thadmission.org.in Click on the preferred region Click on “Cut-Off” link Check the cut-off and take a print for future reference

Following are the direct link to check the cut-off/ merit list for different regions.

In case a student is not satisfied with the allotment and wish to cancel his/ her admission can request the concerned Junior College for the same. Such students will be restricted from further regular rounds and will have to wait for special round, reports NDTV.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.