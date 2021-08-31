The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the admit card for the Senior Assistant and Junior Assistant-cum-Typist recruitment exam. Candidates who are to appear for the examination can download their admit card from the official website tspsc.gov.in.

The CBRT (Computer Based Recruitment Test) for the Assistant posts will be held on September 6 (Monday) in both morning and afternoon sessions.

The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on August 16. However, according to TSPSC, candidates requested postponement citing the upcoming SSC CGL Tier 1 exam 2020.

Here’s TSPSC Sr/Jr Assistant exam notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Hall Tickets of written exam for the post of SENIOR ASSISTANT AND JUNIOR ASSISTANT CUM TYPIST IN P.V. NARSIMHA RAO TELANGANA VETERINARY UNIVERSITY AND JUNIOR ASSISTANT CUM TYPIST IN PROFESSOR JAYASHANKAR TELANGANA STATE AGRICULTURAL UNIVERSITY (GENERAL RECRUITMENT) (Noti. No.03/2021) to be held on 06/09/2021 are available for download at www.tspsc.gov.in from 31/08/2021.” Key in your TSPSC ID and password Submit and download the admit card Take a print for future reference

The recruitment drive is being conducted by TSPSC for vacancies at PV Narsimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University and Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University.

There are 15 posts of Senior Assistant and 10 of Junior Assistant Cum Typist at PV Narsimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University while 102 posts of Jr Assistant at Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University on offer.