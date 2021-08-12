The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has postponed the Senior Assistant and Junior Assistant-cum-Typist recruitment exam.

The CBRT (Computer Based Recruitment Test) for the Assistant posts was earlier scheduled to be held on August 16. However, according to TSPSC, candidates requested postponement citing the upcoming SSC CGL Tier 1 exam 2020.

“Certain candidates have requested the Commission to postpone the examination as they have to appear for the Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (Tier-I) examination which was also scheduled on the same day,” TSPSC said in its notice.

As per the revised schedule, TSPSC will conduct the Sr/Jr Assistant exam on September 6 (Monday) in both morning and afternoon sessions.

Here’s TSPSC Sr/Jr Assistant exam postponement notice.

The recruitment drive is being conducted by TSPSC for vacancies at PV Narsimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University and Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University. There are 15 posts of Senior Assistant and 10 of Junior Assistant Cum Typist at PV Narsimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University while 102 posts of Jr Assistant at Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University on offer.