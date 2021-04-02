Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of Senior Assistant and Junior Assistant-cum-Typist. Interested candidates can apply at the TSPSC website tspsc.gov.in from April 12. The last day to submit online application form and pay fee is May 5.

The recruitment is being conducted by TSPSC for vacancies at P.V. Narsimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University and Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University.

TSPSC recruitment vacancy details Post Vacancy Pay scale Senior Assistant in P.V. Narsimha Rao Veterinary University 15 22,460 - 66,330 Junior Assistant Cum Typist in P.V. Narsimha Rao Veterinary University 10 16,400 - 49,870 Junior Assistant Cum Typist in Professor Jayashankar Telangana 102 16,400 - 49,870

Here’s TSPSC Sr/Jr Assistant recruitment 2021 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: 18-34

Educational qualification:

A University Degree and a Diploma in Computer Application OR B.C.A. Degree OR Degree with Computer Science as one of the elective subjects.

B.C.A. Degree Degree with Computer Science as one of the elective subjects. A pass in Govt. Technical Examination in Typewriting English by the Lower Grade.

Selection procedure

TSPSC will conduct an exam (CBT or written) at 10 different centres whose dates will be announced later.

Application fee

Each applicant must pay Rs 200 towards online application processing fee. This apart, the applicants

have to pay Rs 80 towards Examination Fee.