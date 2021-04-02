TSPSC recruitment 2021: 127 Sr/Jr Assistant posts on offer, here’s how to apply
Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of Senior Assistant and Junior Assistant-cum-Typist. Interested candidates can apply at the TSPSC website tspsc.gov.in from April 12. The last day to submit online application form and pay fee is May 5.
The recruitment is being conducted by TSPSC for vacancies at P.V. Narsimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University and Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University.
TSPSC recruitment vacancy details
|Post
|Vacancy
|Pay scale
|Senior Assistant in P.V. Narsimha Rao Veterinary University
|15
|22,460 - 66,330
|Junior Assistant Cum Typist in P.V. Narsimha Rao Veterinary University
|10
|16,400 - 49,870
|Junior Assistant Cum Typist in Professor Jayashankar Telangana
|102
|16,400 - 49,870
Here’s TSPSC Sr/Jr Assistant recruitment 2021 notification.
Eligibility criteria
Age limit: 18-34
Educational qualification:
- A University Degree and a Diploma in Computer Application OR B.C.A. Degree OR Degree with Computer Science as one of the elective subjects.
- A pass in Govt. Technical Examination in Typewriting English by the Lower Grade.
Selection procedure
TSPSC will conduct an exam (CBT or written) at 10 different centres whose dates will be announced later.
Application fee
Each applicant must pay Rs 200 towards online application processing fee. This apart, the applicants
have to pay Rs 80 towards Examination Fee.