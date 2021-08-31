The High Court of Gujarat has released the provisional answer key of the Private Secretary Preliminary Test 2021. Candidates who took the test can check and download the answer key from the official website hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in.

The Private Secretary Preliminary Test was held on August 28 in an objective type-MCQ format. A total of 2,175 candidates were eligible to appear in the exam. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 27 vacancies.

Candidates can raise objection, if any, to the answer key at the portal by September 7, 6.00 PM. If the High Court does not receive any online objection(s), it would be open for the High Court to treat the Provisional Answer Key as the Final Answer Key.

Steps to apply for Gujarat HC Private Secretary recruitment:

Visit official website hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in Under ‘Notice Board’, click on the answer key link for Private Secretary Click on the download button to get answer key Raise objection, if any, by following instructions given on the webpage.

Candidates who clear the prelim test will be eligible to appear for the Stenography Test / Skill Test, to be held on September 29. Shortlisted candidates will then be called for Viva­voce Test (Oral Interview) in October/November, 2021.