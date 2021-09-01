The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor in various subjects under Maharashtra Medical Education and Research Service, Group-B. Candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official website mpsconline.gov.in.

MPSC has notified a total of 90 vacancies for the post of Assistant Professor in 11 different subjects under medical education. Candidates can download the recruitment advertisement from the website mpsc.gov.in.

Here’s MPSC Asst Professor official notification.

Vacancy Details

Neonatology: 6

Cardiology: 18

Endocrinology: 2

Neuro Surgery: 14

Neurology: 4

Gastroenterology: 4

Cardio-Vascular and Thoracic Surgery: 14

Nephrology: 10

Paediatric Surgery: 3

Urology: 9

Plastic Surgery: 6

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: 18-40 years as on December 1, 2021.

Educational qualification: A Super Speciality postgraduate qualification in the relevant subject. More details are in the official notification.

Selection Procedure

MPSC will shortlist candidates on the basis of qualification and experience and other eligibility conditions for personal interviews. If it receives more applications, a screening test may be held for shortlisting of candidates for interview.

Application Fee

Candidates have to pay an online application fee of Rs 394.

Candidates are advised to read the recruitment notification carefully before applying.

Steps to apply for MPSC recruitment 2021:

Visit official website mpsconline.gov.in Go to ‘User Registration’ and create profile Login using ID and password and apply for the post Fill application form, upload documents Pay fee and submit form Download application and take a printout for future reference.

Here are detailed instructions to fill MPSC application form.