The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the answer key of the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2021. Candidates can download the draft answer keys from the official website upsssc.gov.in.

The UPSSSC PET 2021 was held in an offline mode on August 24 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM. Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be held on August 20.

As per media reports, more than 20 lakh candidates were eligible to appear for the examination conducted in 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. The UPSSSC PET 2021 registration process was conducted in May and June this year.

Steps to download UPSSSC PET answer key:

Visit official website upsssc.gov.in Click on the PET answer key link Enter roll no and date of birth to login The UPSSSC PET answer key will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download UPSSSC PET answer key.

About UPSSSC PET exam

UPSSSC PET 2021 will be conducted for a duration of 2 hours in a pen and paper mode. The question paper will consist of 100 multiple choice questions (MCQ) of 1 mark each. For every wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks each.