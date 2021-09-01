The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit card today for the upcoming AIEEA (UG) 2021 exam. Candidates who have registered to appear for the All India Entrance Examination for undergraduate courses will be able to access their admit cards from the official website icar.nta.ac.in.

The ICAR AIEEA (UG) 2021 will be held on September 7, 8 and 9 in an objective type MCQ format in computer-based mode at 178 cities across India.

The exam will be conducted for admission to 15% seats in Bachelor Degree Programme in Agriculture and Allied Sciences at Agricultural Universities for the academic session 2021-22 and award of National Talent Scholarship in Agriculture & Allied Science subjects (other than Veterinary Science).

Steps to download NTA ICAR admit card 2021:

Visit the official website icar.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link for UG (when available) Login using your registration ID and password The ICAR UG admit card will appear on the screen Download and take a printout.

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research or ICAR is the apex body for coordinating, guiding, and managing research and education in agriculture in the entire country under the aegis of DARE, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.