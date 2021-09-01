The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST 2021) exam result has been declared. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their scorecard from the official website nestexam.in.

The NEST 2021 exam was conducted on August 14. The exam was earlier scheduled in June, but had to be postponed due to coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, NEST 2021 answer key was released and challenges were invited till August 23.

NEST is an online/computer-based test conducted for admission to the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar and the University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), Mumbai.

Candidates have to use their roll and application numbers to check scores for NISER and CEBS. “The final ranking of the candidates will be based on percentile scores calculated from the best three section scores. NISER and CEBS will publish separate merit lists,” the Information Bulletin reads.

Steps to check NEST result 2021:

Visit official website nestexam.in Click on the scorecard link for NISER/CEBS Enter roll and application number and hit ‘Show Scorecard’ button The NEST scorecard will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to check NEST NISER result 2021.

Here’s direct link to check NEST CEBS result 2021.

The NEST 2021 examination is conducted at multiple centres (major towns or cities) all over India. Based on the performance in NEST 2021, a merit list of the candidates will be prepared for NISER and CEBS separately and posted on NEST 2021 website today.

Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website nestexam.in for further details.