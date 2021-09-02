The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application correction window for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE 2021). Registered candidates can make changes to their submitted applications on the official website jnuexams.nta.ac.in till September 3 upto 11.50 PM.

“Candidates are requested to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as no further correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. Candidates may take note of the above and act accordingly,” reads the official notice.

Steps to make changes to JNUEE 2021 applications

Visit the official website jnuexams.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on “JNUEE 2021 correction window” Login to the portal using application number and password Make changes to the application carefully Submit and take a print for future reference

NTA will conduct the JNUEE 2021 for admission to various UG and PG courses offered at JNU for the academic year 2021-22 on September 20, 21, 22 and 23. The 3-hour exam will be held in a computer-based mode in an MCQ format in the English language only. The exam will be organised in two sessions: 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

Online applications were invited by National Testing Agency from candidates for Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE-2021) from July 27 to August 31, 2021.

