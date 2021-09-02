The Karnataka Examinations Authority has released the provisional answer key of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test or KCET 2021. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key from the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

KCET 2021 was conducted on August 28, 29 and 30 in two shifts — from 10.30 to 11.50 AM and 2.30 PM to 3.50 PM. The answer keys have been released for Biology, Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

Candidates can raise objection, if any, to the answer key online at the official website on or before 5.30 PM, September 4. Supporting documents in favour of objection must be uploaded in PDF format. After resolving the objections, KEA will release the final answer key and declare the results thereafter.

Here’s KCET 2021 answer key release notice.

Steps to download KCET 2021 admit card:

Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘UGCET- 2021 Download link– Admission Ticket for Common Entrance Test’ Enter Application Number and date of birth to login The KCET hall ticket will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s UGCET 2021 online objection link.

Direct links to KCET answer keys 2021:

Biology - Provisional Answer Key

Mathematics - Provisional Answer Key

Chemistry - Provisional Answer Key

Physics - Provisional Answer Key

Karnataka CET Exam is a state-level entrance exam organized for providing admissions in Engineering, Pharmacy, Pharma D and other professional courses offered by colleges and institutions located in the state. The examination is held at more than 500 centres across Karnataka.

As per schedule, the KCET result will be declared by September 20 and the counselling process will commence in the first week of October.